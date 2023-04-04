Barcelona, current leaders of La Liga, will play against Real Madrid this Wednesday, April 5 in what will be the second leg of the 2022/2023 Copa del Rey semifinals. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
A new edition of "El Clasico" will take place and the fans are already preparing for what will undoubtedly be a very interesting duel between the archrivals. Although in this kind of games there is usually no clear favorite as two strong teams play, it must be said that Barcelona have beaten Real Madrid in all the duels played this year.
Both in the Spanish Super Cup, as well as in La Liga and even in the game of the first leg of this semifinal series. For this reason, the "Cules" are favorites to be finalists. However, Real Madrid know that the difference is only 1 goal, so they will try to put the series in their favor and eliminate their archrivals.
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (April 6)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 3:00 AM (April 6)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com
Belgium: VTM 2, Club RTL
Brazil: Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
France: L'Equipe Web, Molotov, L’Equipe, Free
Germany: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital
Ghana: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Greece: Space Sport 3 HD
India: fan code
International: Bet365, Shahid
Ireland: BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
Israel: Sports 4
Italy: Telelombardia
Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
Norway: VG+
Poland: TVP Sport App, TVP1, sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport
Saudi Arabia: SSC
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Spain: RTVE.es, #Vamos, Movistar Champions League, fuboTV Spain, Movistar+, TVE La 1
Sweden: Sport Blade Play
Switzerland: DAZN, sportdigital, Telelombardia, Sport1 Extra, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 3
United Kingdom: BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
USA: ESPN+