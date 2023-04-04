Barcelona will face Real Madrid for the second leg of the 2022/2023 Copa del Rey semifinal. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022/2023 Copa del Rey in your country

Barcelona, current leaders of La Liga, will play against Real Madrid this Wednesday, April 5 in what will be the second leg of the 2022/2023 Copa del Rey semifinals. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

A new edition of "El Clasico" will take place and the fans are already preparing for what will undoubtedly be a very interesting duel between the archrivals. Although in this kind of games there is usually no clear favorite as two strong teams play, it must be said that Barcelona have beaten Real Madrid in all the duels played this year.

Both in the Spanish Super Cup, as well as in La Liga and even in the game of the first leg of this semifinal series. For this reason, the "Cules" are favorites to be finalists. However, Real Madrid know that the difference is only 1 goal, so they will try to put the series in their favor and eliminate their archrivals.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (April 6)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (April 6)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com

Belgium: VTM 2, Club RTL

Brazil: Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

France: L'Equipe Web, Molotov, L’Equipe, Free

Germany: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

Ghana: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Greece: Space Sport 3 HD

India: fan code

International: Bet365, Shahid

Ireland: BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

Israel: Sports 4

Italy: Telelombardia

Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

Norway: VG+

Poland: TVP Sport App, TVP1, sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport

Saudi Arabia: SSC

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Spain: RTVE.es, #Vamos, Movistar Champions League, fuboTV Spain, Movistar+, TVE La 1

Sweden: Sport Blade Play

Switzerland: DAZN, sportdigital, Telelombardia, Sport1 Extra, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 3

United Kingdom: BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

USA: ESPN+

