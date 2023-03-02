Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 1-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu for the first leg of the 2022-23 Copa del Rey semifinals. But Ansu Fati made a notorious mistake that prevented the second goal.

As it’s usual in these kinds of matches, emotions were running very high. Vinicius Jr. particularly wasn’t very pleased with the referee’s decisions, especially the yellow card he was shown during the first half.

While Barcelona controlled the first half, Real Madrid was much better during the second, dominating possession and creating many chances. However, many fans were surprised as Xavi’s team decided to “park the bus” in front of Ter Stegen’s goal.

Kessie’s goal is ‘saved’ by Ansu Fati: Funniest memes and reactions

Barcelona’s fans weren’t happy with Raphinha’s sub in the second half for the once wonder-kid Ansu Fati, who has been struggling with his physical form since a major knee injury. However, he had a tough mistake that cost his team the second goal. Here’s the funniest memes and reactions: