Barcelona was knocked out of the Europa League and to add insult to injury Xavi has been bashed on social media.

Barcelona will have to just take it after losing 2-1 to Manchester United and being knocked out of the Europa League on Thursday. For Xavi’s side all focus turns to LaLiga where the Catalan giants are first 8 points ahead of Real Madrid.

After the game the Barcelona head coach had drew a blank when trying to remember Bruno Fernandes’ name and this resulted in many Manchester United fans trolling the Barcelona legend.

Xavi called Bruno Fernandes “the Portuguese guy” and was panned for it. On Twitter one fan wrote, “Hello Xavi, his name is Bruno Fernandes, you can call him the Magnifico if you like. He is my captain. Put some respect on his name.

Fans troll Xavi after game against Manchester United

Another fan wrote, “Remember the name Xavi, it's Bruno Fernandes” some of the funniest memes had the face of Breaking Bad’s Walter White and his famous line “Say my name”.

For Manchester United their season continues on the rise, third in the Premier League and on their way in the Europa League, this could very well be a season where the Red Devils once again take home some silverware.