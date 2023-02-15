Bayer Leverkusen will receive Monaco at BayArena in the knockout round play-off of the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

The knockout round play-off of the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League will have Bayer Leverkusen clashing with Monaco at BayArena. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Bayer Leverkusen couldn’t take advantage of a very even group B in the Champions League. They finished ahead of Atletico Madrid, but they were eliminated early. The Germans aren’t having a good season being just in the eight spot in the Bundesliga after 20 games. At least they were able to leave behind their two losses in a row by defeating Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Monaco also didn’t exploit starting as the favorite of their group. They had opponents like Trabzonspor from Turkey and Red Star Belgrade of Serbia, although it was the surprising Hungarian club Ferencvaros who forced them to play this round. Though the French are showing great performances being in an eight-match undefeated streak in Ligue 1 that is highlighted by the 3-1 win over PSG a few days ago.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Monaco: Kick-Off Time

Bayer Leverkusen will go up against Monaco at BayArena in the knockout round play-off of the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League this Thursday, February 16.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (February 17)

Bangladesh: 02:00 AM (February 17)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (February 17)

Indonesia: 04:00 AM (February 17)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 11:00 PM

Italy: 10:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 17)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (February 17)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM (February 17)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 17)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Bayer Leverkusen vs Monaco: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV

Belgium: Play Sports 1, Play Sports

Brazil: ESPN4, Star+, NOW NET e Claro

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra

France: RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport en direct

Germany: RTL, RTL+

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Greece: Cosmote Sport 4 HD

India: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD, JioTV, SONY TEN 1

Ireland: BT Sport 4, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

Italy: DAZN, Sky Sport 255, SKY Go Italia

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, Fox Sports Premium

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Xtra, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN 3

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Norway: Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 7 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 4

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport 7, Blue Sport, RTL+, RMC Sport 1, RTL

UAE: TOD, beIN Sports Xtra, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

UK: BT Sport 4, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

United States: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN.com, VIX+, TUDNxtra, TUDN App