The knockout round play-off of the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League will have Bayer Leverkusen clashing with Monaco at BayArena. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Bayer Leverkusen couldn’t take advantage of a very even group B in the Champions League. They finished ahead of Atletico Madrid, but they were eliminated early. The Germans aren’t having a good season being just in the eight spot in the Bundesliga after 20 games. At least they were able to leave behind their two losses in a row by defeating Hoffenheim on Saturday.
Monaco also didn’t exploit starting as the favorite of their group. They had opponents like Trabzonspor from Turkey and Red Star Belgrade of Serbia, although it was the surprising Hungarian club Ferencvaros who forced them to play this round. Though the French are showing great performances being in an eight-match undefeated streak in Ligue 1 that is highlighted by the 3-1 win over PSG a few days ago.
Bayer Leverkusen vs Monaco: Kick-Off Time
Bayer Leverkusen will go up against Monaco at BayArena in the knockout round play-off of the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League this Thursday, February 16.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (February 17)
Bangladesh: 02:00 AM (February 17)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (February 17)
Indonesia: 04:00 AM (February 17)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 11:00 PM
Italy: 10:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 17)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM (February 17)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 4:00 AM (February 17)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 17)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Bayer Leverkusen vs Monaco: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV
Belgium: Play Sports 1, Play Sports
Brazil: ESPN4, Star+, NOW NET e Claro
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra
France: RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport en direct
Germany: RTL, RTL+
Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Greece: Cosmote Sport 4 HD
India: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD, JioTV, SONY TEN 1
Ireland: BT Sport 4, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
Italy: DAZN, Sky Sport 255, SKY Go Italia
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, Fox Sports Premium
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Xtra, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN 3
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Norway: Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 7 Serbia
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 4
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport 7, Blue Sport, RTL+, RMC Sport 1, RTL
UAE: TOD, beIN Sports Xtra, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
UK: BT Sport 4, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
United States: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN.com, VIX+, TUDNxtra, TUDN App