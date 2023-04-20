Bayern Munich is starting to think about the future and one of the positions the club is looking to enforce is the striker position. Bayern are still in search of an adequate replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who took his goal tally to FC Barcelona.

Herbert Hainer admitted the search is ongoing, "It was obvious we didn't have a number nine who would change things up front…You can assume that we'll strengthen our squad to be able to compete in the league and Champions League.

"We're missing a striker who can put the ball in the net. That's something we'll certainly need in future. If you can name me someone who can be an immediate hit, we would buy him immediately."

Bayern Munich after Harry Kane

According to 90min, Harry Kane continues to be an option for Bayern Munich, with the club having shown interest last summer. Kane has a contract with Tottenham until 2024 but given the situation at the club the English striker could look for a move away.

Given Kane is still one of the best goal scorers in the world, the English striker has yet to win any major silverware and a move to Bayern Munich could be his last chance at winners medals.