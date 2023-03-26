Alphonso Davies's frank discussion of his struggles off the field stands in sharp contrast to the glamour which is often associate with world-class soccer players.

Alphonso Davies has become a symbol for Canadian soccer, as he has won four Bundesliga championships with Bayern Munich and a piece of history by completing the treble. The most unbelievable part is that the defender is just 22 years old, thus his story is only getting started.

After fleeing the civil war in Liberia, Davies' parents brought him into the world at the refugee camp of Buduburam in Ghana. Alphonso was only five years old when his family made the long journey over the Atlantic to settle in Edmonton, Alberta.

So much has happened since then, as he has become one of Bayern's most valuable players and has been instrumental in Canada's qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. After not participating in the tournament since 1986, the Reds finally qualified for the 2022 edition, and it was only appropriate that the left-back scores the first goal for his nation.

What did Alphonso Davies say on his Twitch channel?

Players have a reputation for spreading joy everywhere they go, and the public often believes this to be true. The reality is different, and Alphonso Davies has been quite transparent about this on his Twitch account.

The Canadian international player has said on the stream that his life consists mostly of training and playing games. Davis spoke out to the viewers of his 'thatboydavies19' channel about the state of his relationships with his loved ones.

"Life as a professional footballer is very cool, no doubt. You can chill and enjoy life, but, after training, there's nothing to do. For me, because I don't have a family and my girlfriend is not living with me, I'm by myself. It's a little bit worrying not having something to do and especially when all your friends have work. I probably have like five friends. I'm a popular loser", he said.