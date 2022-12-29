Pele was battling against intestinal cancer but couldn't resist at age 82, the Brazilian legend has passed away. The newest Brazilian star Neymar couldn't be left behind with his emotional farewell on social media.

Pele had a long time battle against an intestinal cancer that sent him to the hospital for his final days in this world. However, after a month hospitalized in Sao Paulo, the three-time World Cup winner has died at age 82. Neymar as the icon of today's Brazilian national team was one of the first to make a post about the news.

During the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Brazil showed their support to the legend as they came out a banner before the matchup against South Korea for the Round Of 16 game. In fact, after Brazil won, Vinicius Jr dedicated the victory to the legend who was already at the hospital.

Despite they played football in different times, both players started their football career in Santos in Vila Belmiro. In fact, the club, where the legend started his dream career, are going to pay their respects to Pele by changing one of their stars above the club's crest on the jersey for a crown.

Neymar's reaction after Pele's death at age 82

As Neymar is the top player of today's Brazil national team, his reaction to the news was one of the most anticipated. Also, because Neymar shared mutliple moments with the greatest Brazilian player of all time, some could say the all-time best player in football history.

"Before Pelé, 10 was just a number. I’ve read this phrase somewhere, at some point in my life. But this sentence, beautiful, is incomplete. I would say before Pelé football was just a sport. Pelé has changed it all. He turned football into art, into entertainment He gave voice to the poor, to the blacks and especially: He gave visibility to Brazil. Soccer and Brazil have raised their status thanks to the King! He's gone but his magic remains. Pelé is FOREVER!!", Neymar posted on his Instagram account.

Other Brazilian players such a Lucas Paqueta, Rodrygo Goes, among other players and legends have expressed their thoughts about the long-coming death of Pele, who was at a Brazilian hospital near his family, including his daughters, who shared his final moments through social media.