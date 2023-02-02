Chelsea spent a record €120 million for their eighth recruit in January, Enzo Fernandez after weeks of talks. Apparently, Benfica boss Roger Schmidt didn't waste any time voicing his disapproval of the transfer.

For the whole of the transfer window, Chelsea had been connected to Argentina international Enzo Fernandez. However, the Blues' early efforts to finalize the trade were unsuccessful as Benfica fought to maintain hold of the midfielder.

The English side, though, rekindled their interest at the end of the January season, and after protracted discussions, the two clubs were able to finalize a deal on the day before the market closed. The move, for an estimated €120 million, set a new British record and will be paid for in installments.

With four goals and seven assists in 29 games for Benfica under his belt, Fernandez has signed an eight-and-a-half-year deal with Chelsea. The 22-year-old had a productive 2022 World Cup, starting all seven games for the eventual winners Argentina, and recording a goal and an assist. When the competition was over, Fernandez was recognized as the tournament's Best Young Player because of his outstanding play.

'We need players who are happy to play': Benfica coach rips into Enzo Fernandez after Chelsea move

Roger Schmidt, manager of Benfica, has not wasted any time expressing his displeasure at Enzo Fernandez's record-breaking transfer to Chelsea. Due to the midfielder's absence from both training on Monday, he was not included in the Eagles' starting lineup against Arouca on Tuesday.

Schmidt, in his postgame comments, made it clear that he was prepared to play without the Argentine star: "It's always difficult to lose a good player in the winter market, but today we showed that we are a good team without him, that we are capable of playing good football without him, that the players are focused on getting the most points, to be champions.

"Benfica is much bigger than a player. We just need players who are happy to play for Benfica, who are passionate. We had a player who wanted to leave and a club willing to pay the clause, we couldn't do anything. We accepted and looked into it."