Real Madrid have forged a reputation for having a special mystique when it comes to UEFA Champions League nights. Manchester City star Bernardo Silva, however, believes there's no aura at all.

Real Madrid look like a club tailored for the UEFA Champions League. It's hard to disagree with that, since they have an impressive 14 titles to show up for it. Manchester City, for instance, may have witnessed first-hand the aura that gives Los Blancos the edge in this competition.

Last year, Pep Guardiola's men were just a few minutes away from knocking the Spanish giants out at the Santiago Bernabeu. But just like they did in the previous rounds, Madrid came from behind to claim an epic victory.

Bernardo Silva was there that day, but he claims that the badge had nothing to do with the final result. Instead, the Portuguese star believes the reason Carlo Ancelotti's men win is because of the superstars who take the field.

Bernardo Silva claims Real Madrid's "aura" is not a thing

"We have a lot of respect for Real Madrid but no fear. Why should we fear them? We have that objective (to eliminate Real Madrid) knowing we lost under difficult circumstances last year," he said, via Madrid Xtra.

"It's not about the badge. If Real Madrid didn't have Luka Modrić, Toni Kroos, Vinicius or Karim Benzema they wouldn't win anything, because the shirt doesn't do it by itself."

Silva has a point. After all, not every Real Madrid team could win the competition. However, it's hard to say they don't have something special when it comes to this tournament considering how many titles they've won and how they did it. Still, it makes sense that Silva, as an opponent, heads into this massive clash with the mindset that there are no external factors.