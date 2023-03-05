Boca Juniors will play against Defensa y Justicia this Monday, March 5 for the Matchday 6 of the 2023 Argentine League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The locals come from a very difficult victory against Velez as visitors. Figal's goal at minute 87 gave victory to Boca Juniors, who reached 10 points in the championship, leaving only 2 of the leaders. Of course, now they will seek to obtain 3 points that will allow them to continue fighting for the top positions.
And they have a good chance to win and prevent one of the leaders from getting points, since he plays one of them. Defensa y Justicia had a very bad start in their first game, but then it was all victories. They have been 4 in a row and they want to continue with these good performances, although they know that Boca in their stadium is a very tough team.
Boca Juniors vs Defensa y Justicia: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 9:00 PM
Canada: 7:00 PM
Croatia: 1:00 AM (March 7)
Germany: 1:00 AM (March 7)
Israel: 12:00 AM (March 7)
Italy: 1:00 AM (March 7)
Mexico: 6:00 PM
Portugal: 12:00 AM (March 7)
Serbia: 1:00 AM (March 7)
Switzerland: 1:00 AM (March 7)
United States: 7:00 PM (ET)
Boca Juniors vs Defensa y Justicia: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: TNT Sports, Star+
Brazil: ESPN4, Star+, NOW NET and Claro
Canada: Fanatiz Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia
International: Fanatiz International, Onefootball, AFA Play
Israel: Sports 3
Italy: cool tv
Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico, Star+
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
USA: Fanatiz, Paramount+, TyC Sports International, VIX+