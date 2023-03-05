Boca Juniors will receive Defensa y Justicia for Matchday 6 of the 2023 Argentine League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Boca Juniors will play against Defensa y Justicia this Monday, March 5 for the Matchday 6 of the 2023 Argentine League.

The locals come from a very difficult victory against Velez as visitors. Figal's goal at minute 87 gave victory to Boca Juniors, who reached 10 points in the championship, leaving only 2 of the leaders. Of course, now they will seek to obtain 3 points that will allow them to continue fighting for the top positions.

And they have a good chance to win and prevent one of the leaders from getting points, since he plays one of them. Defensa y Justicia had a very bad start in their first game, but then it was all victories. They have been 4 in a row and they want to continue with these good performances, although they know that Boca in their stadium is a very tough team.

Boca Juniors vs Defensa y Justicia: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 9:00 PM

Canada: 7:00 PM

Croatia: 1:00 AM (March 7)

Germany: 1:00 AM (March 7)

Israel: 12:00 AM (March 7)

Italy: 1:00 AM (March 7)

Mexico: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 12:00 AM (March 7)

Serbia: 1:00 AM (March 7)

Switzerland: 1:00 AM (March 7)

United States: 7:00 PM (ET)

Boca Juniors vs Defensa y Justicia: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: TNT Sports, Star+

Brazil: ESPN4, Star+, NOW NET and Claro

Canada: Fanatiz Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia

International: Fanatiz International, Onefootball, AFA Play

Israel: Sports 3

Italy: cool tv

Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico, Star+

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

USA: Fanatiz, Paramount+, TyC Sports International, VIX+