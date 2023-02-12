Borussia Dortmund will receive Chelsea for the first leg of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League round of 16. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Borussia Dortmund will play against Chelsea in what will be the first leg of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League round of 16. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States.

[Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea online free on FuboTV]

The round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League finally begins, the most important club tournament in Europe. This first round will have many interesting duels, one of which will be the one between these two rivals, with a very different present in their local leagues, but with the same objective of going far in this 2022/2023 UCL.

On the one hand will be the locals Borussia Dortmund, who after a series of bad matches against Bayern Munich, have managed to get closer to the top of the standings (only 3 points behind the Bavarians). Chelsea, with just 31 points, are not even in the qualification zone for the European Cups, so this Champions League is undoubtedly their main objective, even more so after the large investment made in the recent transfer market.

Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea: Date

This game between Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea for the first leg of the UEFA Champions’ League round of 16 will be played at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany this Wednesday, February 15 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea

This UEFA Champions’ League round of 16 game between Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea can be seen in the United States on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial), while if you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN. Other options in the US: SiriusXM FC, UniMás, TUDN App, VIX+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN USA.

