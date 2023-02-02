Brazil U20 will go up against Venezuela U20 at Metropolitano de Techo stadium in the 2023 U20 South American Championship. This game will be on Matchday 2 of the final round. Find out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

Brazil are showing they are the top candidates to win the tournament. They finished the first round as the leaders of their group, but now they have to secure their spot in the best four. The Brazilians started the right way by defeating Ecuador 3-1.

Venezuela are in the final round thanks to a win over Chile in the last matchday of group B. That victory gave them an opportunity to be here, although they also began well. The first game had the Venezuelans rescuing a 1-1 tie against Paraguay.

Brazil U20 vs Venezuela U20: Kick-Off Time

Brazil U20 will take on Venezuela U20 on Matchday 2 of the final round in the 2023 U20 South American Championship this Friday, February 3. The game will take place at Metropolitano de Techo stadium, in Bogota, Colombia.

Argentina: 7:30 PM

Austria: 11:30 PM

Bolivia: 6:30 PM

Brazil: 7:30 PM

Colombia: 5:30 PM

Ecuador: 5:30 PM

Germany: 11:30 PM

Mexico: 4:30 PM

Panama: 5:30 PM

Peru: 5:30 PM

Switzerland: 11:30 PM

United States: 5:30 PM (ET)

Brazil U20 vs Venezuela U20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: TyC Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play

Austria: sportdigital

Bolivia: Tigo Sports 2 Bolivia

Brazil: Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV

Colombia: Caracol Play, Caracol H2

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador

Germany: sportdigital

International: Fanatiz International

Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico

Panama: Nex

Peru: DIRECTV Sports Peru

Switzerland: sportdigital

United States: Fanatiz