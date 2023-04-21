Brighton and Manchester City had been scheduled to face off on Sunday for the Matchday 32 of the 2022-23 Premier League season. However, the game was eventually rescheduled. Here, find out why!

This weekend's 2022-23 Premier League Matchday 32 clash between Brighton and Manchester City has been postponed until a later date. It was originally scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, but it has been canceled, as officially confirmed.

At the moment, one point separates Seagulls in seventh and sixth-placed, Aton Villa, while they have a two-point lead over Liverpool. Unfortunately for Roberto De Zerbi, his players won't be playing in the league this weekend while their key opponents will be.

With a game in hand in the second position, the Citizens can catch up to table leaders Arsenal and maybe overtake them. However, despite closing the gap to just four points, they will also feel the effects of a lack of league action. Check out the reason why the Brighton vs Manchester City matchup is set to be rescheduled to another date.

Why was the Brighton vs Manchester City match postponed?

The Brighton vs Manchester City clash at the American Express Community Stadium in the Premier League was postponed because of both teams' appearance in the FA Cup Semi-Finals. Pep Guardiola's side will come against Sheffield United on Saturday, April 22, while their city arch-rivals will come against Brighton in a game that will take place the next day. Wembley Stadium in London will host both ties.

There has been no announcement from the Premier League on when the Sky Blues will play their game against Roberto De Zerbi's players. With City's success in the Champions League, confirming a new date to play this match may be difficult.

After advancing to the UEFA Champions League Semi-Finals on May 9 and May 16, City's only remaining week to face Brighton is the week beginning May 22. Considering that the last day of the Premier League season is on Sunday, May 28, it seems likely that the Brighton vs Manchester City matchup will take place on Wednesday, May 24.