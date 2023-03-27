The Portuguese national team has started a new era with Roberto Martinez as head coach, but Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes seem to have different views about it.

An unexpected 2022 World Cup elimination at the hands of Morocco proved costly for Fernando Santos, who left his position at Portugal after eight years in charge of the national team.

Former Belgium manager Roberto Martinez was the chosen one to take over, and he couldn't have asked for a better start. In his first two games, Portugal destroyed Lichtenstein and Luxembourg to start the 2024 Euro qualifiers strongly.

Cristiano Ronaldo looks happy with his new coach, claiming that Martinez's hiring brought "a breath of fresh air" to the national team. Bruno Fernandes, however, later made it clear he disagrees with his teammate.

Bruno Fernandes disagrees with Ronaldo on Roberto Martinez claim

"No, it's just a new coach, with new ideas," Fernandes said, as quoted by The Sun. "There's no breath of fresh air at all. It's just a transitional period. The atmosphere in the national team has always been good. There are new dynamics, a new coach and we have to assimilate his ideas."

There have been rumors of bad blood between the Portuguese stars since Ronaldo's controversial departure from Manchester United. However, as long as they perform well together with the national team, nothing else should matter.