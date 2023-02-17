The Italian manager is not thinking about the future but rather looking towards finishing this season and he has had enough about one player's situation in particular.

Real Madrid have lost ground and fast on FC Barcelona on top of the LaLiga standings, currently second with 48 points, Barcelona has 56 and has won five of five.

On Tuesday, the Spanish giants will face Liverpool in their round of 16 match in the UEFA Champions League, so there is a lot on the plate of Carlo Ancelotti, who recently stopped the “bleeding” by winning the Club World Cup.

When the Italian manager was asked about the future of one player in particular, Carlo Ancelotti did not hold back and is clearly focused on what’s going on in the here and now.

Carlo Ancelotti on Marco Asensio’s future

The player in question is Marco Asensio, to which the former AC Milan manager said, "Asensio's future? I don't know what he will do. And I don't care. The important thing is how he plays now. Then him and the club will talk."

Marco Asensio’s contract runs out in June of 2023, end of the current season, so far, the winger has played 16 LaLiga matches and scored 3 goals and played in 28 games across all competitions.

Marco Asensio has been at Real Madrid since 2016 and has played 263 times and scored an impressive 54 goals. Marco Asensio has won 14 titles with the Spanish giants and was rumored to be going to Italy, England, and even MLS.