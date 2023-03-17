Real Madrid, the tournament's current champions, will face Chelsea in a replay of last year's Quarter-Finals, and it's one of several tantalizing matchups that emerged from the draw. Carlo Ancelotti's sole goal in the Champions League was avoiding a matchup with the side he would most want to face in the Final.

City's match versus Bayern, where Pep Guardiola faces off against his old team and Joao Cancelo, makes it a strong contender for the round's best game. Meanwhile, seven-time winners Milan will take on their fellow Serie A hot-shot Napoli, while 2010 champions, Inter will meet with Benfica.

The prospective opponents for the forthcoming Semi-Finals were also revealed on Friday's draw. The Premier League clubs drew each other and European powerhouses Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, which is not good luck. The outcome does, however, leave up the potential of an all-Milan semis, while guaranteeing a spot in the final for any of AC Milan, Napoli, Internazionale, or Benfica.

Who does Carlo Ancelotti want to face in possible Champions League Final?

The opening legs of the Quarter-Finals are scheduled for April 11 and 12, with the return legs for April 18 and 19. After that, on May 9 and 10, the first legs of the Semi-Finals will take place, with the second legs set for May 16 and 17. On June 10 in Istanbul, Turkey, the two remaining teams will compete for the grand prize.

Real Madrid are the current champions of the competition and will attempt to defend the title they earned last season under Carlo Ancelotti's direction. The experienced Italian boss entered the UCL quarterfinals with just one realistic scenario for the next match: avoiding a matchup with his previous team, Milan.

During an interview with Sky Italia following the Liverpool match, the Italian manager disclosed his preferred opponent in a possible championship game: "To be honest, the ideal would be for us to meet Milan in the Final in Istanbul, but there is a long way to go."