Barcelona and Real Madrid will clash off on Sunday at Camp Nou in the 26th round of the 2022-23 La Liga season. There will be a strict policy in place prohibiting Los Blancos supporters from entering the stadium while wearing club apparel. Here, find out why!

Matchday 26 of the 2022-23 La Liga season will take place on Sunday, March 19, 2022, at Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona between Barcelona and Real Madrid. They have already met 185 times in league action.

[Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid online free in the US on FuboTV]

It's interesting to note that Real Madrid have been the dominant team in head-to-head matchups, winning 77 games so far, while Barcelona have emerged triumphant on 73 occasions to this day, and the remaining 35 games have resulted in a tie.

The last time these two giants met was on March 2, 2023, when the Blaugrana came out on top with a narrow 1-0 victory away at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid. Their rematch in the 2022-2023 La Liga season promises to be an even more thrilling contest.

Why are Real Madrid jerseys banned at Camp Nou during El Clasico?

Apparently, Barcelona have restricted access to Camp Nou for certain Real Madrid fans for the El Clasico. According to the Catalans' official website, Los Blancos' supporters will be allowed inside the stadium, but only under one specific circumstance. Anyone interested in attending the Clasico on the specified day may find a concise message by visiting Barca's ticketing area.

"The purchase for fans of Real Madrid is not allowed. Access will be denied for fans wearing Real Madrid's clothing or emblems." To comply with the rules of Law 19/2007 from 11 July, which was created "against violence, racism, xenophobia, and intolerance in sport and its implementing regulation, as well as the Internal Regulation of the FC Barcelona sports venue," the Catalan side have taken this step.

They guarantee that any Madrid enthusiasts trying to enter Camp Nou in the home end while wearing away-team apparel or emblems will be turned away, and that in no event will they provide a refund for what is often the most expensive ticket of the season. It's likely that the Whites' fans will receive a limited quantity of away tickets, which, as per Barca's website, may only be acquired by fans in the Spanish capital directly from the club.

Rather than being a direct slap in Real Madrid's face, this is done to prevent a repetition of last year's UEFA Europa League, when around 30,000 visiting Eintracht Frankfurt supporters turned Camp Nou into their 'own' stadium by purchasing home-end tickets and borrowing those of season ticket holders.