Andy Reid got very emotional after signing a massive contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes will try to win their third consecutive Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs to set themselves apart as the greatest dynasty ever.

However, during the last few weeks, there were many rumors about Reid and the possibility of retirement. The legendary head coach is 66-years old and, no one knew for sure if he wanted to leave on top.

Now, the Chiefs have convinced to him to stay as the highest paid coach in NFL history. As a consequence, Andy Reid has a real shot at breaking the record for all time wins in the regular season.

“I’m incredibly grateful to Clark and the entire Hunt family for giving me the opportunity to lead this historic franchise. Over the last 11 years, Tammy and I have enjoyed calling Kansas City our home. The community has embraced us, we’ve watched our family grow, including having all 12 grandkids during our time here.”

Andy Reid just got a massive deal with Chiefs (Getty Images)

How long is Andy Reid’s contract?

Andy Reid signed a contract extension that will keep him as head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs until 2029. That move shuts down any rumors about retirement.

“On the field, there have been so many people that have contributed to our success and Super Bowls, and I’m grateful to the players, coaches and staff that have all invested their time into this process. Chiefs Kingdom is a special place and I’m blessed to have the opportunity to be here.”

Who is the highest paid coach in the NFL?

According to a report from Tom Pelissero, Andy Reid just became the highest paid head coach in the NFL. Although official numbers haven’t been revealed, the new deal is close to $100 million over five years.

Before this announcement, Sean Payton was on top of the list thans to his five-year, $90 million contract with the Denver Broncos.