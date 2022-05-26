One of Manchester City or Liverpool will become the winner of the 30th season of the Premier League and the 123rd season of top-flight English soccer overall. Here, find out how much prize money the 2021-2022 champion will earn.

One of Liverpool or Real Madrid will become the winner of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 will become the winner of the 67th edition of the tournament and the jubilee 30th since it was renamed. Here, find out how much prize money the champion will earn.

The UEFA Champions League will celebrate its 67th edition in 2021-22, which will mark its 30th anniversary since it was renamed from the European Champion Clubs' Cup in 1989. Liverpool of England and Real Madrid of Spain will meet on May 28th, 2022, at the Stade de France in Paris, France.

This is the first time the same two clubs have faced off in three European Cup finals, after their meetings in 1981 and 2018. At one point, the championship game was supposed to take place in Munich, Germany at the Allianz Arena. It was put back a year because to the 2020 final's suspension and relocation.

The Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg was awarded the 2022 final. Since Russia and Ukraine are still embroiled in a political standoff, UEFA said in February 2022 that they would seriously consider shifting the final from Saint Petersburg to another city in Europe.

How much money does the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 champion get?

The total distribution by UEFA for the Group Stage is €2.022 billion, compared to €1.950b for the three-year period 2018-2021. In addition to the initial payments, 30 percent will be given to set amounts for services, and 30 percent will be allocated based on a ten-year performance coefficient rankings. The remaining 15 percent will be allocated to the market pool's variable parts.

A total of €15.64m will be awarded to each of the 32 clubs who qualified for the group stage, compared to €15.25m in previous years. Additionally, €2.8 million will be paid out for each win in the group, and €930,000 will be granted for a draw. The 2021-22 Champions League will pay out €9.6m for each team for the last 16, €10.6m per club for the Quarter-Finals, €12.5m for the Semi-Finals, €15.5m for appearing in the Final, and an additional €4.5m for winning the Final.

A total of €600.6m euros has been set aside to be given depending on each club's success in recent years, including bonuses for former UEFA titles (the Champions League, the Europa League, and the Cup Winners' Cup). €300.5m will be shared among all participating clubs based on their share in each television market. The remaining money will be allocated among the teams in a single federation. As a consequence of their performance in the previous league season, each team will get half of the value of each market.