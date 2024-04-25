Swiss star Alisha Lehmann has been linked with a shock transfer to Liga MX Femenil as three Mexican clubs are reportedly negotiating for the Aston Villa player.

Alisha Lehmann is one of the biggest names in the Women’s Super League but it looks like she could be on the way out of Aston Villa. In a shocking turn of events, her next destination could be Mexico.

According to Fernando Esquivel of 365Scores, three Liga MX Femenil clubs have started negotiations to sign the Swiss star. The teams in question are Club America, Leon, and Queretaro.

But the Aguilas are reportedly leading the race to make this happen, with negotiations expected to progress in the next few weeks. Though we’re talking about one of the most important teams in the country, Lehmann’s arrival would still make noise.

Lehmann draws interest from rising Liga MX amid reduced role at WSL

The 25-year-old, however, is under contract at Aston Villa until 2026, so any suitor will be required to break the bank to sign her. Either way, the mere interest Mexican clubs are showing in the player is enough to raise eyebrows.

Alisha Lehmann of Aston Villa looks on during the Barclays Women´s Super League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at Brisbane Road on February 18, 2024 in London, England.

Lehmann’s playing time in England has decreased this term, as the forward made just 11 starts in 18 appearances for the Villans. With the campaign coming to an end, she has yet to find the net for her side.

In the event the Switzerland star decides to pack the bags and experience a new chapter in Mexico, she wouldn’t be the first to do so. The Liga MX Femenil has been on the rise in the last few years, as it has already attracted international talent.

2023 World Cup champion with Spain Jenni Hermoso, for instance, has contributed to the league’s growth since she joined Pachuca in 2022. Earlier this year, she signed for Tigres.