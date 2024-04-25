Another star of the Cincinnati Bengals has asked to be traded as soon as possible.

The Cincinnati Bengals were supposed to be Super Bowl favorites with Joe Burrow coming back at full strength. It’s important to remember that, following the retirement of Tom Brady, Burrow is the only one who has been able to defeat Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs.

However, it’s not going to be an easy task in the AFC North. The Baltimore Ravens just got stronger by signing Derrick Henry, the Browns have a tremendous defense and the Steelers upgraded their quarterback room with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

Furthermore, one of the keys for the Bengals was to keep their offense intact. However, Joe Mixon has signed with the Houston Texans and Tee Higgins isn’t happy with the team, so he could leave the team.

Now, in shocking news for the NFL, Cincinnati have more problems as a defensive star officially requested to be traded.

Trey Hendricks requests a trade (Getty Images)

Trey Hendrickson wants to be traded

Trey Hendrickson has officially requested the Cincinnati Bengals to be traded. The defensive end is one of the best players in the NFL after an extraordinary 2023 season with 17.5 sacks.

The situation is really complicated for the Bengals as wide receiver Tee Higgins has also asked for a trade in recent weeks. Two stars could be gone very soon considering their financial demands.

In 2023, Hendrickson decided to stay with the Bengals with a one-year,$21 million contract. Now, Trey wants a long-term commitment from Cincinnati with a big payday. If it isn’t available, he will play somewhere else.