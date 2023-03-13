The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) revealed the club world ranking. While the likes of PSG or Manchester United are not even in the top 10, Real Madrid finished behind a surprising club.

When it comes to which are the best teams in the world, most people will probably name European clubs. It makes sense, since the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United or Bayern Munich have rich history in the sport. Others such as Manchester City or PSG do not have such a storied background but do possess an incredible financial power.

However, the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) is known for taking a broader perspective. Therefore, in their recent club world ranking, we will find a lot of diversity in the top spots.

The IFFHS recently ranked soccer teams from all over the world considering the period between March 2022 and February 2023. Surprisingly, Real Madrid finished second behind an unexpected team, while other high-profile European clubs didn't even make the top 10.

IFFHS reveal club world ranking with Real Madrid in second place

The leaders of the club world ranking by IFFHS are Brazilian giants Flamengo. The reigning Conmebol Libertadores champions have 313 points, five more than defending UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid.

There's more South American presence in the top 10, with Brazilian outfit Palmeiras in third place and the rising Independiente del Valle of Ecuador in the eighth spot. The other non-European club in the top 10 are Egyptian giants Al Ahly (9th). Meanwhile, the European teams in the top spots (apart from Madrid) are Benfica (4th), Liverpool (5th), Manchester City (6th), Porto (7th), and Inter (10th).

Bayern Munich barely missed the top 10 as they finished 11th, while FC Barcelona are 18th and Paris Saint-Germain are 23rd. Manchester United, on the other hand, find themselves in 47th place.