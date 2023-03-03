Chivas will host Santos Laguna as part of Matchday 10 in Liga MX Clausura 2023. The game will be played at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara on Saturday, March 4. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch or live stream this duel online free in your country.
Chivas pulled one of the biggest upsets in Clausura 2023 last week by handling Tigres UANL their first loss of the season. It was a huge performance on the road by Veljko Paunovic's team. For the first time in years, Guadalajara look as a true contender. Fourth place in the standings with 18 points and a six-game streak undefeated.
Meanwhile, Santos Laguna are slowly trying to come back in Mexico. Two weeks ago, they suffered a humiliation at home with a 5-0 loss against Toluca. However, the famous Laguneros responded claiming 4 of the next 6 points. Now, they're in eighth place of the table. It's important to remember that, last tournament, Santos were the third best team in the regular season.
Chivas vs Santos Laguna: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 12:05 AM (Sunday)
Australia: 1:05 PM (AEST) (Sunday)
Bangladesh: 9:05 AM (Sunday)
Belgium: 4:05 AM (Sunday)
Brazil: 12:05 AM (Sunday)
Canada: 10:05 PM
Croatia: 4:05 AM (Sunday)
Denmark: 4:05 AM (Sunday)
Egypt: 5:05 AM (Sunday)
France: 4:05 AM (Sunday)
Germany: 4:05 AM (Sunday)
Ghana: 3:05 AM (Sunday)
Greece: 5:05 AM (Sunday)
India: 8:35 AM (Sunday)
Indonesia: 11:05 AM (Sunday)
Ireland: 3:05 AM (Sunday)
Israel: 5:05 AM (Sunday)
Italy: 4:05 AM (Sunday)
Jamaica: 10:05 PM
Kenya: 6:05 AM (Sunday)
Malaysia: 11:05 AM (Sunday)
Mexico: 9:05 PM
Morocco: 4:05 AM (Sunday)
Netherlands: 4:05 AM (Sunday)
New Zealand: 4:05 PM (Sunday)
Nigeria: 4:05 AM (Sunday)
Norway: 4:05 AM (Sunday)
Philippines: 11:05 AM (Sunday)
Poland: 4:05 AM (Sunday)
Portugal: 3:05 AM (Sunday)
Saudi Arabia: 6:05 AM (Sunday)
Serbia: 4:05 AM (Sunday)
Singapore: 11:05 AM (Sunday)
South Africa: 5:05 AM (Sunday)
Spain: 4:05 AM (Sunday)
Sweden: 4:05 AM (Sunday)
Switzerland: 4:05 AM (Sunday)
UAE: 7:05 AM (Sunday)
UK: 3:05 AM (Sunday)
United States: 10:05 PM
Chivas vs Santos Laguna: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Costa Rica: Sky HD
Dominican Republic: Sky HD
El Salvador: Sky HD
Guatemala: Sky HD
Honduras: Sky HD
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, VIX+, Sky HD, Afizzionados
Nicaragua: Sky HD
Panama: Sky HD
United States: fuboTV (7-day free trial), Peacock, UNIVERSO, SiriusXM FC