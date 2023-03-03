Santos Laguna visit Chivas in Liga MX Clausura 2023. Read here to find out the starting time of the game and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

Chivas vs Santos Laguna: Liga MX Clausura 2023

Chivas will host Santos Laguna as part of Matchday 10 in Liga MX Clausura 2023. The game will be played at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara on Saturday, March 4. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch or live stream this duel online free in your country.

Chivas pulled one of the biggest upsets in Clausura 2023 last week by handling Tigres UANL their first loss of the season. It was a huge performance on the road by Veljko Paunovic's team. For the first time in years, Guadalajara look as a true contender. Fourth place in the standings with 18 points and a six-game streak undefeated.

Meanwhile, Santos Laguna are slowly trying to come back in Mexico. Two weeks ago, they suffered a humiliation at home with a 5-0 loss against Toluca. However, the famous Laguneros responded claiming 4 of the next 6 points. Now, they're in eighth place of the table. It's important to remember that, last tournament, Santos were the third best team in the regular season.

Chivas vs Santos Laguna: Kick-off Time

Chivas vs Santos Laguna: TV Channel and Live Streaming

United States: fuboTV (7-day free trial), Peacock, UNIVERSO, SiriusXM FC