Chivas take on Toluca at Dignity Health Sports Park in San Diego for the 2023 Club Friendly. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Chivas vs Toluca: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2023 Club Friendly

Chivas and Toluca meet in the 2023 Club Friendly. This game will take place at Dignity Health Sports Park in San Diego. The home team wants to try a couple of new things in what will be an interesting non-league game. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 Club Friendly game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Chivas vs Toluca online free in the US on Fubo]

Chivas lost two recent games in the 2023 Liga MX Clausura tournament against Puebla 0-1 and against Club America 2-4. So far they are the 7th spot of the standings.

Toluca are in a better position than the last phase of the mexican league, they are in the 4th spot with a record of 6-4-2 and 22 points.

When will Chivas vs Toluca be played?

Chivas and Toluca play for the 2023 Club Friendly on Saturday, March 25 at Dignity Health Sports Park in San Diego. Despite being a friendly club they want to show their top form playing in another country.

Chivas vs Toluca: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

How to watch Chivas vs Toluca in the US

This game for the 2023 Club Friendly, Chivas and Toluca at the Dignity Health Sports Park in San Diego on Saturday, March 25, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial). and other options to watch this game in the US are Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App.