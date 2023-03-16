For the first time since the Reyna-Berhalter scandal erupted one of the main faces of the current USMNT has spoken. In an interview with ESPN FC Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has had enough of the drama and wants the program to move on.

In a clip uploaded to ESPN FC’s YouTube channel “Captain America” was visibly upset that the USMNT’s 2022 World Cup was derailed by an internal incident that has caused unnecessary drama around the program and the sport.

On Monday US Soccer released the findings of the internal investigation launched into the whole incident between the Reyna’s and Berhalter which did not leave anyone in a good light.

Christian Pulisic on Reyna-Berhalter findings

While talking to ESPN FC, Pulisic was clear that time is moving forward and US Soccer needs to get on the ball in announcing a new Sporting Director and coach, “Am not here to appoint the next manager, it’s not my job, whoever it is am going to play and give 100 percent and that’s what am going to do.”

When it came to the Reyna-Berhalter scandal, Pulisic uncharacteristically did not hold back, “In my opinion everything that happened with Gregg (Berhalter) first of all, (was) handled in an extremely childish manner. I think we have all seen what has been going on, I think it’s childish, its youth soccer, people complaining about playing time.

I don’t want to go too far into that, but that’s what we’ll say. I think Gregg has been extremely unfortunate to get even in that position he is now. Do I feel (US Soccer) should just wait and wait, I don’t think it’s necessary, I don’t feel we’re in a phase we were after we did not qualify (to 2018).

We don’t need a complete rebuild… We have a strong core in my opinion, and I think a lot of people have seen that and we need to carry on with that. “

Pulisic finished off by saying he felt the 2022 World Cup had a lot of positives for the USMNT and it’s time the team and federation build off of that.