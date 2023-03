Club America clash with Pachuca on Matchday 10 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. Read here to find out the starting time of the game and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

Club America vs Pachuca: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free Liga MX Clausura 2023 in your country

Club America host Pachuca on Matchday 10 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. The game will be played at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Saturday, March 4. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country.

[Watch Club America vs Pachuca online free in the US on FuboTV]

Last week, Club America let slip away an almost certain victory in Guadalajara against Atlas. They had a 2-0 advantage, but two amazing shots by Brian Lozano produced a thrilling tie. However, following a slow start in Clausura 2023, America remain Top 5 in the standings and are the only team undefeated in Liga MX.

After Nico Ibañez's departure to Tigres UANL, Pachuca are on their worst moment of the tournament with consecutive losses against Toluca and Tijuana. The famous Tuzos were one of the best teams to start the season in Mexico, but fell all the way to sixth place with 16 points. They're the defending champions.

Club America vs Pachuca: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 10:05 PM

Australia: 11:05 AM (AEST) (Sunday)

Bangladesh: 7:05 AM (Sunday)

Belgium: 2:05 AM (Sunday)

Brazil: 10:05 PM

Canada: 8:05 PM (ET)

Croatia: 2:05 AM (Sunday)

Denmark: 2:05 AM (Sunday)

Egypt: 3:05 AM (Sunday)

France: 2:05 AM (Sunday)

Germany: 2:05 AM (Sunday)

Ghana: 1:05 AM (Sunday)

Greece: 3:05 AM (Sunday)

India: 6:35 AM (Sunday)

Indonesia: 9:05 AM (Sunday)

Ireland: 1:05 AM (Sunday)

Israel: 3:05 AM (Sunday)

Italy: 2:05 AM (Sunday)

Jamaica: 8:05 PM

Kenya: 4:05 AM (Sunday)

Malaysia: 9:05 AM (Sunday)

Mexico: 7:05 PM

Morocco: 2:05 AM (Sunday)

Netherlands: 2:05 AM (Sunday)

New Zealand: 2:05 PM (Sunday)

Nigeria: 2:05 AM (Sunday)

Norway: 2:05 AM (Sunday)

Philippines: 9:05 AM (Sunday)

Poland: 2:05 AM (Sunday)

Portugal: 1:05 AM (Sunday)

Saudi Arabia: 4:05 AM (Sunday)

Serbia: 2:05 AM (Sunday)

Singapore: 9:05 AM (Sunday)

South Africa: 3:05 AM (Sunday)

Spain: 2:05 AM (Sunday)

Sweden: 2:05 AM (Sunday)

Switzerland: 2:05 AM (Sunday)

UAE: 5:05 AM (Sunday)

UK: 1:05 AM (Sunday)

United States: 8:05 PM (ET)

Club America vs Pachuca: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Costa Rica: TUDN

Dominican Republic: TUDN

El Salvador: TUDN

Guatemala: TUDN

Honduras: TUDN

Mexico: TUDN En Vivo, VIX+, TUDN

Nicaragua: TUDN

Panama: TUDN

United States: fuboTV (7-day free trial), TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, VIX+, TUDN USA, Univision