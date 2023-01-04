Liga MX is finally back and Club America clash with Queretaro at Estadio Azteca on Matchday 1 of Clausura 2023. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Club America will host Queretaro at Estadio Azteca in the long awaited start of Clausura 2023 in Liga MX. Here you will find all the information about the game including date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free in the US. The match will be available on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

The end of last tournament for Club America was just crushing. They were the best team in Liga MX and even had a record nine-game winning streak. However, during the semifinals of Apertura 2022, Toluca pulled one of the greatest upsets in history with a 3-2 aggregate score. Now, America lost star goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa who went to Italy (Salernitana) and Bruno Valdez could also be out. Israel Reyes was the only big splash in the offseason.

Queretaro were the worst team in Apertura 2022. One win, six ties and ten losses to collect only nine points. Though there is no relegation in Mexico, they are the biggest candidates to finish on last place of the quotient table and, in that case, Queretaro would have to pay a $4 million penalty fee. To avoid that, they have signed eleven new players. Jose Zuñiga, Christian Rivera, Alvaro Verda, Jonathan Perlaza, Alberto Garcia, Manuel Duarte, Gil Alcala, Paolo Yrizar, Jonatan Torres, Carlos Guzman and Miguel Barbieri.

Club America vs Queretaro: Date

Club America meet Queretaro as part of Matchday 1 in Liga MX Clausura 2023 on Saturday, January 7 at 6 PM (ET). The game will be played at Estadio Azteca, home of the famous Aguilas in Mexico City.

Club America vs Queretaro: Time by State in the US

ET: 6 PM

CT: 5 PM

MT: 4 PM

PT: 3 PM

How to watch Club America vs Queretaro in the US

Club America face off with Queretaro in Matchday 1 of Liga MX Clausura 2023 and the game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Other options if you don't want to miss the match in the United States are Univision, TUDN USA, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, TUDN App and TUDNxtra.