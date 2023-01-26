The 2023 U20 South American Championship will have crucial game in Colombia U20 vs Argentina U20 at Pascual Guerrero Olympic stadium on Matchday 5 to determine who advances to the next round. Find out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

The most valuable matchup in group A of the 2023 U20 South American Championship will be this Colombia U20 vs Argentina U20 at Pascual Guerrero Olympic stadium on Matchday 5. Learn how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Colombia have the advantage of being the home team in the championship, but it hasn’t translated into great results so far. They are qualifying by being in the third place, although this game will decide everything. The Colombians are undefeated after three games including a draw against Brazil in their most recent match. Now they need a tie to move on to the final six.

Argentina haven’t been as good as expected in this opportunity. In three games they only have three points because they started with two losses in a row. The most important conclusion for them is that a win secures a place in the next round. They at least come from a key victory over Peru to make this clash with Colombia worthy.

Colombia U20 vs Argentina U20: Kick-Off Time

Colombia U20 will play vs Argentina U20 at Pascual Guerrero Olympic stadium on Matchday 5 of the 2023 U20 South American Championship this Friday, January 27.

Argentina: 9:30 PM

Austria: 1:30 AM (January 28)

Bolivia: 8:30 PM

Brazil: 9:30 PM

Colombia: 7:30 PM

Ecuador: 7:30 PM

Germany: 1:30 AM (January 28)

Mexico: 6:30 PM

Panama: 7:30 PM

Paraguay: 9:30 PM

Peru: 7:30 PM

Portugal: 12:30 AM (January 28)

Serbia: 1:30 AM (January 28)

Switzerland: 1:30 AM (January 28)

United States: 7:30 PM (ET)

Colombia U20 vs Argentina U20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: TyC Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play

Austria: Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

Bolivia: Tigo Sports Bolivia

Brazil: Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV 3

Colombia: Caracol TV, Deportes RCN En Vivo, Caracol Play, RCN Television

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador

Germany: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

International: Fanatiz International

Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico

Panama: Nex

Peru: DIRECTV Sports Peru

Portugal: Canal 11

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Switzerland: Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

United States: Fanatiz