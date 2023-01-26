The most valuable matchup in group A of the 2023 U20 South American Championship will be this Colombia U20 vs Argentina U20 at Pascual Guerrero Olympic stadium on Matchday 5. Learn how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Colombia have the advantage of being the home team in the championship, but it hasn’t translated into great results so far. They are qualifying by being in the third place, although this game will decide everything. The Colombians are undefeated after three games including a draw against Brazil in their most recent match. Now they need a tie to move on to the final six.
Argentina haven’t been as good as expected in this opportunity. In three games they only have three points because they started with two losses in a row. The most important conclusion for them is that a win secures a place in the next round. They at least come from a key victory over Peru to make this clash with Colombia worthy.
Colombia U20 vs Argentina U20: Kick-Off Time
Colombia U20 will play vs Argentina U20 at Pascual Guerrero Olympic stadium on Matchday 5 of the 2023 U20 South American Championship this Friday, January 27.
Argentina: 9:30 PM
Austria: 1:30 AM (January 28)
Bolivia: 8:30 PM
Brazil: 9:30 PM
Colombia: 7:30 PM
Ecuador: 7:30 PM
Germany: 1:30 AM (January 28)
Mexico: 6:30 PM
Panama: 7:30 PM
Paraguay: 9:30 PM
Peru: 7:30 PM
Portugal: 12:30 AM (January 28)
Serbia: 1:30 AM (January 28)
Switzerland: 1:30 AM (January 28)
United States: 7:30 PM (ET)
Colombia U20 vs Argentina U20: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: TyC Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play
Austria: Sport1 Extra, sportdigital
Bolivia: Tigo Sports Bolivia
Brazil: Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV 3
Colombia: Caracol TV, Deportes RCN En Vivo, Caracol Play, RCN Television
Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador
Germany: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital
International: Fanatiz International
Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico
Panama: Nex
Peru: DIRECTV Sports Peru
Portugal: Canal 11
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Switzerland: Sport1 Extra, sportdigital
United States: Fanatiz