Colombia U20 vs Brazil U20: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023 U20 South American Championship in your country

Colombia haven’t secured a spot in the next World Cup yet, but they are very close to doing so. They have played well enough to be just one step away from achieving their goal. The Colombians started this part with a loss against Uruguay, although they came back from it perfectly. Their two wins in a row gave them the possibility to only need a draw in this game.

Brazil were even better than their opponents having won their three matchups. Those nine points guaranteed them a place among the top four with two matches to go. The Brazilians are now contending for the title with the Uruguayans, though they must be focused in this clash because they tied 1-1 in the first round.

Colombia U20 vs Brazil U20: Kick-Off Time

Colombia U20 will clash with Brazil U20 at Nemesio Camacho El Campín stadium on Matchday 4 of the final round in the 2023 U20 South American Championship this Thursday, February 9.

Argentina: 10:00 PM

Austria: 2:00 AM (February 10)

Bolivia: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 10:00 PM

Colombia: 8:00 PM

Ecuador: 8:00 PM

Germany: 2:00 AM (February 10)

Mexico: 7:00 PM

Panama: 8:00 PM

Peru: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 1:00 AM (February 10)

Switzerland: 2:00 AM (February 10)

United States: 8:00 PM (ET)

Colombia U20 vs Brazil U20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: TyC Sports Play

Austria: sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

Bolivia: Tigo Sports Bolivia

Brazil: Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV

Colombia: Caracol Play, Caracol TV, RCN Television, Deportes RCN En Vivo

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador

Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

International: Fanatiz International

Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico

Panama: Nex

Peru: DIRECTV Sports Peru

Portugal: Canal 11

Switzerland: sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

United States: Fanatiz