The 2023 U20 South American Championship will have the hosts Colombia U20 and Brazil U20 playing on Matchday 4 of the final round. The game will take place at Nemesio Camacho El Campín stadium. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Colombia U20 vs Brazil U20 online on Fanatiz]
Colombia haven’t secured a spot in the next World Cup yet, but they are very close to doing so. They have played well enough to be just one step away from achieving their goal. The Colombians started this part with a loss against Uruguay, although they came back from it perfectly. Their two wins in a row gave them the possibility to only need a draw in this game.
Brazil were even better than their opponents having won their three matchups. Those nine points guaranteed them a place among the top four with two matches to go. The Brazilians are now contending for the title with the Uruguayans, though they must be focused in this clash because they tied 1-1 in the first round.
Colombia U20 vs Brazil U20: Kick-Off Time
Colombia U20 will clash with Brazil U20 at Nemesio Camacho El Campín stadium on Matchday 4 of the final round in the 2023 U20 South American Championship this Thursday, February 9.
Argentina: 10:00 PM
Austria: 2:00 AM (February 10)
Bolivia: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 10:00 PM
Colombia: 8:00 PM
Ecuador: 8:00 PM
Germany: 2:00 AM (February 10)
Mexico: 7:00 PM
Panama: 8:00 PM
Peru: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 1:00 AM (February 10)
Switzerland: 2:00 AM (February 10)
United States: 8:00 PM (ET)
Colombia U20 vs Brazil U20: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: TyC Sports Play
Austria: sportdigital, Sport1 Extra
Bolivia: Tigo Sports Bolivia
Brazil: Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV
Colombia: Caracol Play, Caracol TV, RCN Television, Deportes RCN En Vivo
Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador
Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra
International: Fanatiz International
Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico
Panama: Nex
Peru: DIRECTV Sports Peru
Portugal: Canal 11
Switzerland: sportdigital, Sport1 Extra
United States: Fanatiz