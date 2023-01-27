The dream comes true again. The next edition of Copa America will feature a truly continental tournament. Read here to find out which teams will participate in the US.

The 2026 World Cup is the most important event ever for Concacaf and its affiliates. Mexico, Canada and the United States will be hosts of a tournament with a new format implemented by FIFA: 48 squads trying to hoist the trophy.

That's why, in a historic decision, Concacaf announced an agreement of strategic collaboration with CONMEBOL at different ranges. Men's and women's National Teams competitions and, of course, the club level.

In this partnership, the biggest surprise is that the Copa America 2024 will be played in the United States with 16 teams. For both, Concacaf and CONMEBOL, this is a crucial decision towards the next World Cup. Read here to find out all the details about this spectacular competition.

Copa America 2024: Which teams will play in the US?

Copa America 2024 will be played in the US during the summer of 2024 with dates and venues later to be announced. The tournament will include ten CONMEBOL teams and the six best Concacaf squads. This edition will be officially co-organized by both confederations.

First of all, as the tradition mandates, the ten National Teams from CONMEBOL are already qualified to participate in the tournament: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela.

However, the biggest change is that six National Teams from Concacaf will have the opportunity to qualify for the Copa America 2024. The way to do it will be through the 2023-24 Concacaf Nations League. It will be a major opportunity for the North, Central America and Caribbean region.

Though they haven't officially clinched their berth in Copa America 2024, it is expected to see teams like Mexico, the United States and Canada in what should be the most important tune-up towards the 2026 World Cup.