Costa Rica and Panama meet in the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League. This game will take place at Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica in San Jose. The home team can win this game to steal the first spot of the standings. Here is all the detailed information about this CONCACAF Nations League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Costa Rica are in the second spot of the standings with a record of 2-0-1 and 6 points, they are one point below Panama, so far the Ticos have a guaranteed ticket to play in the Gold Cup.< /p>
Panama as Group Leaders with 7 points will have access to the Nations League finals and the Gold Cup, they won a game against Costa Rica 2-0.
Costa Rica vs Panama: Kick-Off Time
Costa Rica and Panama play for the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League on Tuesday, March 28 at Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica in San Jose.
Argentina: 11:00 PM
Brazil: 11:00 PM
Denmark: 4:00 AM March 29
Norway: 4:00 AM March 29
Sweden: 4:00 AM March 29
United States: 10:00 PM (ET)
Costa Rica vs Panama: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Brazil: ESPN4, NOW NET e Claro, Star+
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Norway: Viaplay Norway
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), TUDN USA, TUDN App, TUDN.com, Paramount+