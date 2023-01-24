According to reports out of Saudi Arabia, Al-Nassr are looking to continue making a big splash and are gunning for a Real Madrid legend.

Much like Pele and the New York Cosmos, once you get one you want to get them all, and Al-Nassr is looking to go big. Cristiano Ronaldo may be the prize catch, but the club still has hopes to get bigger and better.

Along with CR7 reports from Saudi outlet Okaz Sports is confirming that Real Madrid ace Luka Modrić has “agreed to terms” and all that is needed is the “official announcement” of the Croatian World Cup star to Al- Nassr.

Modrić’s deal with Real Madrid is set to expire at the end of the current LaLiga season and Al-Nassr is ready to splash a mega deal which will make the Croatian one of the best paid players in the world.

Luka Modrić deal with Al-Nassr

According to reports, the deal would mean a salary of $40 million per season and a contract of two and a half years. Modrić would play with Cristiano Ronaldo who he was a teammate of for six seasons at Real Madrid.

Al-Nassr are first in the Saudi Premier League and have won the championship a total of nine times the last won coming in 2019. Al-Nassr also has former MLS DP and South American player of the year Gonzalo ‘Pity’ Martinez in their ranks.