After the Qatar 2022 World Cup, and his controversial exit from Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo finally has a new team. Read here to find out the details of a spectacular contract and the possible date of his debut.

The Qatar 2022 World Cup had a bitter ending for Cristiano Ronaldo. At 37-years old, the Portuguese legend knew this was his last chance to hoist the only trophy he was missing on his illustrious career. Furthermore, in one of the greatest soccer rivalries of all-time, Lionel Messi won the tournament with Argentina.

Qatar was very special for Cristiano Ronaldo considering he had achieved two major milestones in his career. First player ever to score at least a goal in five different editions of the tournament and one of six players to participate in five World Cups. However, Cristiano didn't start for Portugal in the knockout stages and his team was eliminated by Morocco in the quarterfinals. The dream was over.

At the same time, Cristiano Ronaldo had no team after his sudden exit from Manchester United. No one knew exactly what would be his future after the Qatar 2022 World Cup. A club playing in the Champions League or maybe the MLS. Read here to find out what's the new club of Cristiano.

Cristiano Ronaldo signs with Al Nassr: When is his debut?

Though the details of the contract weren't revealed, many reports point out that the deal is of $75 million per year until 2025. "The world's greatest athlete officially signed for Al Nassr", was the first message from the club of Saudi Arabia. Then, the team congratulated Cristiano Ronaldo.

"History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome Cristiano to your new home."

Cristiano Ronaldo's debut with Al Nassr might be on January 5 against Al Ta'ee or on January 14 when his new team face Al-Shabab. Though Al Nassr play this Saturday with Al Khaleej, it seems complicated for Cristiano to be on the field, but, anything could happen.