The Portuguese star left Manchester United following some disagreements, but he now has a new club in Saudi Arabia. Of course, Al Nassr signed Cristiano Ronaldo for an enormous amount of money. Find out how much he will make there per hour, day, week, month, and year.

Last month has been a roller coaster for Cristiano Ronaldo at all levels. He was benched during the Qatar 2022 World Cup, but he was involved in chaos even before the tournament began. The Portuguese then left Manchester United after an explosive interview to play in Al Nassr.

His performances haven’t been at the peak they used to be. Since he left Juventus to return to the United Kingdom, Ronaldo hasn’t been able to be at his best. That led to some polemic situations with head coach Erik ten Hag this year.

They got to the point where he had to leave the club. There was a lot of uncertainty regarding his future until a club from Saudi Arabia made him a shocking offer. What was even more surprising for most is that he accepted to play outside the elite of soccer.

How much will Cristiano Ronaldo make?

For a move of this relevance to happen money has to be the key. Cristiano now leaves the best soccer league to never return, so the salary had to be extremely high. The deal he signed with Al Nassr expected to end in 2025 is for an estimated 75 million dollars per year, according to CBS Sports.

His salary should be the highest in the sport especially when adding potential fees for commercials off the field. It is more astonishing when it gets divided because it means he is about to make $6.250.000 per month. The figure could also be seen as $1.442.307 per week, $205.479 per day, or $8.561 per hour. If you are curious about how the math continues, he will get $142 per minute or $2.38 every second that goes by.