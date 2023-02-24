Cruz Azul host Juarez on Matchday 9 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. Read here to find out the starting time of the game and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

Cruz Azul will clash against Juarez on Matchday 9 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. The game will be played at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Saturday, February 25, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country.

Suddenly, after Raul Gutierrez was fired as head coach, the crisis at Cruz Azul was over. Two wins under interim coach Joaquin Moreno have the team back in the fight to qualify for the finals. Though Ricardo Ferreti has been officially announced as the next man in charge, Moreno will manage the game facing Juarez.

On the other side, Juarez are still in their fight to avoid being, once again, the last place in the quotient table. In the 2021-2022 season, the club had to pay a huge penalty fee as the worst team in Liga MX. Now, they seem to be on pace of eluding that situation. Furthermore, Bravos are currently eighth place in the standgins with a real shot at the Liguilla.

Cruz Azul vs Juarez: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 8 PM

Australia: 9 AM (AEST) (Sunday)

Bangladesh: 5 AM (Sunday)

Belgium: 12 AM (Sunday)

Brazil: 8 PM

Canada: 6 PM (ET)

Croatia: 12 AM (Sunday)

Denmark: 12 AM (Sunday)

Egypt: 1 AM (Sunday)

France: 12 AM (Sunday)

Germany: 12 AM (Sunday)

Ghana: 11 PM

Greece: 1 AM (Sunday)

India: 4:30 AM (Sunday)

Indonesia: 7 AM (Sunday)

Ireland: 11 PM (Sunday)

Israel: 1 AM (Sunday)

Italy: 12 AM (Sunday)

Jamaica: 6 PM

Kenya: 2 AM (Sunday)

Malaysia: 7 AM (Sunday)

Mexico: 5 PM

Morocco: 12 AM (Sunday)

Netherlands: 12 AM (Sunday)

New Zealand: 12 PM (Sunday)

Nigeria: 12 AM (Sunday)

Norway: 12 AM (Sunday)

Philippines: 7 AM (Sunday)

Poland: 12 AM (Sunday)

Portugal: 11 PM

Saudi Arabia: 2 AM (Sunday)

Serbia: 12 AM (Sunday)

Singapore: 7 AM (Sunday)

South Africa: 1 AM (Sunday)

Spain: 12 AM (Sunday)

Sweden: 12 AM (Sunday)

Switzerland: 12 AM (Sunday)

UAE: 3 AM (Sunday)

UK: 11 PM (Sunday)

United States: 6 PM (ET)

Cruz Azul vs Juarez: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Mexico: VIX+

United States: fuboTV (7-day free trial), TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision