Cruz Azul will clash with Monterrey at Estadio Azteca on Matchday 2 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. Here you will find all the information about the game including date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free in the US. The match will be available on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Cruz Azul started Clausura 2023 with a 1-1 tie against Xolos at Tijuana. The problem is that all the attention has been focused on Julio Cesar Dominguez and his controversy off the field because of social media posts and a polemic theme for his son's birthday party. Nevertheless, there was no suspensión for the player and the team will try to get their first win of the tournament.

Monterrey lost 1-0 at home in the opener facing Chivas. It's seems to be the same old story with Rayados in recent years. Great roster, great coach, great fans and great stadium, but, something is missing. The stars are still there with sensational names like Rogelio Funes Mori, German Berterame, Luis Romo, Erick Aguirre or Jesus Gallardo. By the way, the oddsmakers believe Monterrey are favorites to win on the road.

Cruz Azul vs Monterrey: Date

Monterrey visit Cruz Azul as part of Matchday 2 in Liga MX Clausura 2023 on Saturday, January 14 at 6 PM (ET). The game will be played at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. It's a rematch of last season's quarterfinals won by Rayados.

Cruz Azul vs Monterrey: Time by State in the US

ET: 6 PM

CT: 5 PM

MT: 4 PM

PT: 3 PM

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Monterrey in the US

Cruz Azul meet Monterrey in Matchday 2 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Other options if you don't want to miss the match in the United States are TUDN USA, Univision, Univision NOW, TUDN App and TUDN.com.