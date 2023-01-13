For the Matchday 2 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023, Cruz Azul will receive Monterrey. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Cruz Azul will play against Monterrey in what will the Matchday 2 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. Remember that you can follow all the action of this match in the United States through FuboTV (free trial).

Two teams that have not had a great debut face each other in this game. Neither of them could win and they will seek to do so for the first time in the championship in this very interesting game since, despite their inauspicious start, both are candidates to reach the final instances in this Clausura 2023.

In the case of the locals Cruz Azul, it was a 1-1 draw against Tijuana, an equality that they achieved at 84 minutes, so they were just a few minutes away from losing. Monterrey, on the other hand, lost at home 1-0 against Chivas Gualdalajara. Of course, both teams seek to recover and get the 3 points.

Cruz Azul vs Monterrey: Kick-Off Time

Cruz Azul will face Monterrey for the Matchday 2 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023 this Saturday, January 14 at the Estadio Azteca.

Argentina: 8 PM

Costa Rica: 5 PM

Dominican Republic: 7 PM

El Salvador: 5 PM

Guatemala: 5 PM

Honduras: 5 PM

Mexico: 5 PM

Nicaragua: 5 PM

Panama: 6 PM

USA: 6 PM (ET)

Cruz Azul vs Monterrey: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Las estrellas

Costa Rica: TUDN

Dominican Republic: TUDN

El Salvador: TUDN

Guatemala: TUDN

Honduras: TUDN

International: Bet365

Mexico: TUDN, The Stars, TUDN Live, Afizzionados, VIX+

Nicaragua: TUDN

Panama: TUDN

USA: FuboTV (free trial), TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision

