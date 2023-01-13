Cruz Azul will play against Monterrey in what will the Matchday 2 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. Remember that you can follow all the action of this match in the United States through FuboTV (free trial).
Two teams that have not had a great debut face each other in this game. Neither of them could win and they will seek to do so for the first time in the championship in this very interesting game since, despite their inauspicious start, both are candidates to reach the final instances in this Clausura 2023.
In the case of the locals Cruz Azul, it was a 1-1 draw against Tijuana, an equality that they achieved at 84 minutes, so they were just a few minutes away from losing. Monterrey, on the other hand, lost at home 1-0 against Chivas Gualdalajara. Of course, both teams seek to recover and get the 3 points.
Cruz Azul vs Monterrey: Kick-Off Time
Cruz Azul will face Monterrey for the Matchday 2 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023 this Saturday, January 14 at the Estadio Azteca.
Argentina: 8 PM
Costa Rica: 5 PM
Dominican Republic: 7 PM
El Salvador: 5 PM
Guatemala: 5 PM
Honduras: 5 PM
Mexico: 5 PM
Nicaragua: 5 PM
Panama: 6 PM
USA: 6 PM (ET)
Cruz Azul vs Monterrey: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Las estrellas
Costa Rica: TUDN
Dominican Republic: TUDN
El Salvador: TUDN
Guatemala: TUDN
Honduras: TUDN
International: Bet365
Mexico: TUDN, The Stars, TUDN Live, Afizzionados, VIX+
Nicaragua: TUDN
Panama: TUDN
USA: FuboTV (free trial), TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision