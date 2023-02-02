Cruz Azul clash with Tigres UANL on Matchday 5 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Cruz Azul vs Tigres UANL: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free Liga MX Clausura 2023 in the US

Cruz Azul host Tigres UANL on Matchday 5 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. Here you will find all the information about the game including date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free in the US. The match will be available on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

It's been a really slow start for Cruz Azul with only one point after three games. Furthermore, they have two consecutive losses: Monterrey and Necaxa. Their last week's matchup was postponed by Club Queretaro, so this is a great opportunity to get their first victory in Clausura 2023.

Meanwhile, Tigres UANL are favorites to win the championship in Liga MX. Their roster is just superb and, in the last days of the transfer window, they became stronger by signing Diego Lainez from Real Betis. The problem is that, after two wins in the start of the season, Tigres have two consecutive ties.

Cruz Azul vs Tigres UANL: Date

Cruz Azul host Tigres UANL as part of Matchday 5 in Liga MX Clausura 2023 on Saturday, February 4 at 8:05 PM (ET). The game will be played at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Cruz Azul vs Tigres UANL: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:05 PM

CT: 7:05 PM

MT: 6:05 PM

PT: 5:05 PM

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Tigres UANL in the US

Cruz Azul face off with Tigres UANL in Matchday 5 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Other options if you don't want to miss the match in the United States are Univision, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App and TUDN USA.