The former Barcelona and Brazilian World Cup star has been in a Spanish prison for a month while he is investigated for sexual assault.

Dani Alves had his bid for release rejected by a Spanish court on Tuesday and as a result must remain in jail while he is being investigated for a sexual assault charge from December 2022. According to the woman in question, the incident occurred in the bathroom of a nightclub and the woman reported the incident to the Catalonia police.

Alves has professed his innocence during the whole ordeal, as a result the 39-year-old’s contract with Pumas of Liga MX was terminated and now Alves must wait until trial at the Barcelona prison.

In an interview Alves stated: “I was there, I was with other people having a good time. Everyone knows me and knows that I love to dance, but without invading other people’s space, always respecting those around me.”

Dani Alves considered flight risk

According to the court, Alves was denied release because he is seen as a “flight risk”, the fear is that the Brazilian would flee Barcelona and not return. Alves´ lawyer was quick to point out that his client would hand over his passport and wear an electronic bracelet.

All of the petitions were denied, and Alves will continue to stay at Brians 2 prison on the outskirts of Barcelona.

'There is a high risk of fleeing as... the severe punishment (Alves) faces in the present case, the strong evidence of wrongdoing and his economic might would make it possible for him... to leave Spain at any time,' the court stated.

If found guilty the Brazilian soccer star would face up 15 years in jail, plus pay economic reparations to the victim.