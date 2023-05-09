Declan Rice looks to be in a tug of war with Arsenal and Manchester United

Declan Rice has come into his own, the 24-year-old defensive midfielder has built a steady career in the Premier League and on the English national team. Now according to The Sun, Rice is on the top of the list of summer transfers for Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United.

It has been reported that Erik Ten Hag is a huge admirer of the England international, and a source confirmed to The Sun that Rice: “is interested in leaving (West Ham) at the end of the season and United believe they simply have to ensure he heads north and not to Arsenal or Chelsea.”

With the growing issues at Chelsea and the overboard number of players on their squad it looks unlikely Rice will go to Stamford Bridge, but Arsenal and Manchester United are still very much options.

Declan Rice transfer update

One of the things that the source pointed out is that Rice is good friends with Manchester United players Marcus and Luke Shaw and that the Red Devils will be very welcoming to Rice.

Arsenal on the other hand have kept an eye on Rice for some time and the midfielder certainly seems like a player that can only add to the Gunners squad. Rice has played 239 games in his professional career and scored 14 goals.

On the international level Rice played in the 2020 Euros and 2022 World Cup for England. A move to a bigger club seems imminent given the player’s age and interest surrounding Rice.