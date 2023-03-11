Didier Deschamps just sparked another huge controversy in France with Karim Benzema. Read here to find out the details.

Even without Karim Benzema, France were really close of becoming just the third team ever to win back-to-back titles in the World Cup. Italy did it in 1934 and 1938, Brazil achieved the feat in 1958 and 1962, while Didier Deschamps' squad had an extraordinary run at Qatar 2022. However, it just wasn't enough.

Karim Benzema was supposed to be one of the stars of the tournament, as the current Ballon d'Or winner, but, an injury just days before the debut left him out of the World Cup. Though he made an effort to return in time, the official version by France was that Benzema wasn't available.

Now, in an incredible turn of events, Didier Deschamps decided to reveal in an interview why Karim Benzema didn't have a chance of coming back with France for the knockout stages of the World Cup. When Benzema found out, a new massive scandal exploded.

Didier Deschamps explains what happened with Karim Benzema in the World Cup

In an interview with Le Parisien, Didier Deschamps explained why Karim Benzema couldn't make it back with France even after his recovery process supposedly went well. Benzema was ruled out of the World Cup after suffering an injury on his left thigh just before the tournament.

"Karim was hurt because this Coupe du Monde (World Cup) meant a lot to him. He told me: 'It's dead'. The diagnosis of our doctor was the same as that of Madrid. He could not resume until December 10. During the night, after his withdrawal, I told Karim: 'There is no rush, organize your return with your team manager'. When I wake up, I learn that he is gone. It's his decision, he won't tell you otherwise. I understand and respect it."

So, when Karim Benzema found out all the details in the interview, he just exploded on social media. First, Benzema posted those quotes in an Instagram story and accompanied them with a clown emoticon and this phrase: "But what audacity."

Then, in a second Instagram story, Karim Benzema wrote: "Holy Didier. Good night". That came with another clown emoticon and a video of a famous French Snapchat artist called Ritchie repeating this phrase: "Liar. You're a liar."