French manager Didier Deschamps was in contention for The Best Coach of 2022 after leading his nation to the World Cup final. However, one of his own players didn't vote for him as first choice.

Though the Ballon d'Or is considered the most significant award in world soccer, The Best FIFA 2022 also has its fair share of prestige. The fact that players and coaches have a say is one of the things that make it so attractive.

In fact, that's why it continues to be a talking point. Many things have been said about the national team managers and captains' choices, with the likes of David Alaba facing backlash for voting Lionel Messi ahead of Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema.

But he wasn't the only one who voted without being biased. Didier Deschamps was in contention for The Best Coach award and yet he was snubbed by a fellow countryman who played in the last World Cup.

Hugo Lloris didn't vote for Didier Deschamps as The Best Coach in 2022

Even though he played in two consecutive World Cup finals under Deschamps' tenure (winning the 2018 edition), Hugo Lloris didn't vote for the French manager as his first choice to The Best Coach award.

The veteran goalkeeper, who retired from international soccer after the Qatar 2022 final loss to Argentina, instead voted for Morocco coach Walid Regragui. In second place Lloris selected Lionel Scaloni (who eventually won the award), leaving Deschamps in third place.

Hugo Lloris' votes for The Best Coach in 2022