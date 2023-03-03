After a successful transfer from Borussia Dortmund, Haaland has become a fan favorite for Manchester City. The striker's representative Rafaela Pimenta has, however, revealed that preliminary preparations are underway about the player's future.

Since joining Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund, Erling Haaland's goalscoring exploits in the Premier League have been nothing short of spectacular. The 22-year-old striker seems to be on track to shatter records, but his side are now in second place, five points behind leaders Arsenal.

Despite being on fire since the move, some have begun to wonder whether the Norwegian international is a good fit for Pep Guardiola and his style of play. It is unclear how long the young star will stay at the club, as he may need some time to adjust to the Spaniard's demanding style of play.

His father, Alfe-Inge Haaland, has said that Erling may depart after three or four years, and rumors about potential new teams have been circulating for some time. The striker's agent, Rafaela Pimenta, has also continued to raise questions about the player's commitment to remaining in England for the foreseeable future.

Where next for Erling Haaland after Manchester City?

Haaland's new agent, Brazilian attorney Pimenta, who took over following Mino Raiola's death last year, indicated that the Norwegian striker wanted to join City, but it's becoming more apparent that he won't be staying there forever. Her opinion is that not even the most impressive teams in England can compete with Real Madrid's allure.

"There is the Premier League. And there is Real Madrid. And Real Madrid has something of its own that makes it the 'Dreamland' for the players. Madrid keeps this magic going. It doesn’t have the league competition but it does have the Champions League. In my agency, we try to make a plan. We have to make a plan. We need to have a goal. Maybe we won’t achieve it but if don’t know where we’re going for sure we don’t get there.

"When we have a player, we make plans. Even if the player is 15 years old. We are planning out his career trajectory. When I started in this business, if I would say to a player ‘I'll bring you to England’ the first thing they would say would be ‘what did I do wrong? Why don’t you like me?’ But now, if I ask a player ‘what is your goal?’ he will say the Premier League. He doesn’t say City, Chelsea, or Arsenal but the Premier League", she said at the FT Business of Football summit in London.

The 22-year-old prolific ace was rumored to join Los Blancos, but he ended up signing for the Citizens last summer. Since the attempt to get Kylian Mbappe failed, the Spanish 2022-23 champions seem to be the team most interested in acquiring the striker.