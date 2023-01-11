The Real Madrid midfielder is once again mulling his future as Hazard has been reduced to three LaLiga games this season.

Eden Hazard just can’t get it going at Real Madrid, in his four seasons at the club the former Chelsea midfielder has played 22,21,23, and 7 games respectively. Hazard has scored a total of 7 goals but has at least gotten a winner’s medal for 5 championships.

Injuries have been a key reason why Hazard has never really taken off at Real Madrid but with the club very much cemented as to which players they see as their future; Hazard’s time looks up. Despite trying to make it work and staying during his difficult patches, Real Madrid is looking elsewhere to lead the team.

According to MediaFoot, if Shakhtar Donetsk's Mykhailo Mudryk move to Arsenal does not materialize then the Gunners would target Eden Hazard. Still only 32, Hazard could still be a welcomed addition to any Premier League club.

Eden Hazard to Arsenal?

Eden Hazard has interest from a yet identified Major League Soccer club as well as Al- Nassr which is home to Cristiano Ronaldo. Fenerbahce is also interested in rekindling Hazard’s career.

Hazard’s best days were with Chelsea where he scored 110 goals in 352 games winning six championships at the club. Hazard and Chelsea have since not been able to replicate such commanding performances.

Hazard was the captain of the ill-fated Belgium squad that was eliminated in the first round at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and has recently retired from international competition.