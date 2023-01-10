Barcelona president Joan Laporta is still hoping the courts will motion in the European Super League’s favor as he states that four Premier League sides are interested in seeing what comes next.

The European Super League will not go away, especially after a court has ruled that UEFA can ban clubs or players who “break away” form the established structure of European soccer to form their own renegade league. Recently Barcelona president Joan Laporta stated that the league plans to launch in 2025.

The European Super League continues to be met with disdain by players, fans, and pundits all over the world, when it was announced in April 2021 within 24 hours many of the “founding” clubs pulled out and issued apology statements to their fans.

Nonetheless it has been Barcelona and Real Madrid, two of the wealthiest clubs in the world, that continue to push for the league’s creation. In a strange statement, Laporta stated that other interested clubs “have not yet shown their faces” but could enter the league.

What English clubs are interested in joining the European Super League?

According to Laporta on Spanish radio station Cadena SER. “I would not have entered into this project if it was not an open competition, and it was accepted by Real Madrid, Juventus and other clubs that have not yet shown their faces but are very interested in this competition.”

Laporta stated that the European Super League could be direct competition to the Premier League and that he is still in contact with Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham. Although the situations of two of the four clubs is very different from the one they had in April of 2021. Liverpool and Manchester United, both owned by Americans, are rumored to be up for sale and could have new ownership groups in the coming months, making it impossible for either to take a major step like joining the Super League.

Then the ESL has the small matter of the courts, the league will look to appeal the decision made late last year with a final ruling on the matter expected in the coming weeks as the case will return to Madrid’s commercial court. Laporta feels the league’s case is strong and could get a favorable ruling to finally get the European Super League off the ground.