Mason Greenwood's legal situation in England had a sudden change. Now, after the breaking news, many fans expected decisions regarding his presence in the video game FIFA 23.

Manchester United are the only team in the United Kingdom still alive in four competitions. Fourth place in the 2022-2023 Premier League, finalist in the Carabao Cup, playoffs in the Europa League against Barcelona and fifth round in the FA Cup. Erik ten Hag has been extraordinary as new coach.

However, amid all this success, Mason Greenwood is a very different story. More than a year ago, on January of 2022, he was arrested as a suspect of attempted rape and assault. This week, official news came that all the charges have been dropped in England. One crucial point was the withdrawal of main witnesses.

So, considering this update, thousands of fans wanted to know what's the decision regarding Mason Greenwood's status in the famous video game of EA Sports: FIFA 23. Read here to find out what happened to the player from Manchester United.

FIFA 23 final decision on Mason Greenwood

The official decision is that Mason Greenwood will continue to be excluded from the video game FIFA 23. Many people expected this to change, considering the charges against him in England have been dropped.

EA Sports didn't comment about the situation. However, it's been confirmed that the 21-year old player is not available in the video game. Since the accusations emerged, Mason Greenwood hasn't played or trained with Manchester United. "I am relieved that this matter is now over and I would like to thank my family, loved ones and friends for their support. There will be no further comment at this time."

Now, the next step for Mason Greenwood is to wait for the final resolution of an internal investigation by Manchester United. Only after those conclusions, Greenwood could be back on the field.