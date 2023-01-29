The Club World Cup is the club-level competition organized by FIFA, the world soccer regulatory organization. Here we will tell you who have been the winners of this tough tournament.

The FIFA Club World Cup is the most important club tournament organized by the largest regulatory body for soccer activity worldwide. Every year, the champions of each Confederation meet to see which team is the best of all that year. Here we will show you the list of champions.

Winning this tournament is a very difficult task, not only because of the tough opponents you have to beat, but also because qualifying is also very difficult. Only 8 teams participate in the Club World Cup, although that number could increase from 2025 as FIFA plans changes to the current format of the tournament.

This will be the 19th edition, since it was played for the first time in 2000 but it was not played between 2001 and 2004, resuming regularity in 2005, the year from which it has been played without interruption. One of the participants in this edition, Real Madrid, are the top winners with 4 titles, so they will go in search of the 5th.

List of champions

The tournament was not held between 2001 and 2004.