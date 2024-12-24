The Golden State Warriors faced a challenging defeat against the Indiana Pacers, extending their poor run in the NBA regular season. With only one win in their last five games, frustrations are mounting for the team. Among those addressing the media post-game was Stephen Curry, who made a candid admission about his performance.

Despite keeping the game close, the Warriors struggled to maintain momentum. They trailed by eight points at halftime, narrowed the gap by four in the third quarter, but ultimately fell short, losing by six. While Jonathan Kuminga delivered an impressive performance, the team’s efforts were undermined by an uncharacteristically quiet night from Curry, who managed just 10 points.

After the game, Curry reflected on his struggles and looked ahead to the challenges the team faces. “The last part of the second quarter was rough for me,” he admitted. “I didn’t stay focused at a critical moment in the game. I missed two big shots, and I couldn’t take control when we needed it.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Acknowledging the Pacers‘ relentless athleticism, Curry elaborated: “They played with more intensity and better execution than us. We tried to match it, but we have to sustain that level, both in effort and basketball IQ. I know I need to play better, and I will.“ His demeanor during the interview revealed a player determined to take accountability but visibly frustrated with the current state of the team.

Stephen Curry (C) of Golden State Warriors.

Advertisement

Curry’s struggles against Indiana: A closer look

Stephen Curry has long been known for his efficiency on the court, but recent performances suggest a dip in his shooting accuracy. Throughout this season, Curry has averaged 7.1 made field goals on 16.3 attempts per game. However, over the last three games, those numbers have dropped significantly to just 4 made shots out of 13 attempts per game.

Advertisement

see also Stephen Curry, LeBron James' untold impact on the NBA: Dallas star reveals how they made him richer

Particularly concerning is Curry’s three-point shooting, a hallmark of his game. In one of the past three matchups, Curry failed to make a single three-pointer, going 0-for-7. In another game, he missed all six of his attempts from beyond the arc. Even when he connected, his efficiency did not surpass 50% in any of these contests, highlighting a rare slump for the two-time MVP.

Advertisement

The struggles were especially evident in the game against the Memphis Grizzlies, where Curry managed to score just two points—an unprecedented low for him during this regular season. This performance underscores the challenges he and the Golden State Warriors are currently facing. His recent form mirrors the difficulties plaguing the team as a whole this season.

What’s next for Curry and the Golden State Warriors?

Following their tough outing against the Indiana Pacers, the Warriors will look to bounce back in a marquee the NBA Christmas Day showdown against the Los Angeles Lakers. Facing LeBron James on such a high-profile stage could provide the motivation Curry and his teammates need to end 2024 on a positive note and build momentum heading into 2025.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Golden State Warriors’ December schedule: