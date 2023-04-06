The latest FIFA Rankings have been released which have Argentina on top for the first time in six years and the USMNT a firm 13th.

FIFA Rankings have gained importance in the last few years, today it can determine seeding and gives nations bragging rights. After the FIFA World Cup, the rankings were adjusted and now in April have the FIFA world champions on top of the mountain.

Argentina who in a little over two years have claimed the Copa América, Finalissima, World Cup, and individually have the FIFA best player, FIFA best goalkeeper, and FIFA best coach are more than deserving of being the best national team in the world.

Other surprises include Italy who are 8th despite the fact that the Italians missed the 2022 World Cup completely, Brazil have dropped to third and France are second. Morocco is now ranked 11th in the world. Here are the top 25 FIFA Rankings.

FIFA Rankings for April 2023

When it comes to the USMNT, the Americans are in 13th place, one spot above Germany who are 14th. Mexico is in 15th while Uruguay are in 16th place. The 25th ranked team is Serbia who finished last in Group G in Qatar.

Argentina France Brazil Belgium England Netherlands Croatia Italy Portugal Spain Morocco Switzerland USA Germany Mexico Uruguay Colombia Senegal Denmark Japan Peru Sweden Poland IR Iran Serbia

Full rankings here.