During the Final Four of the Kings League, competition created by Gerard Pique, fans at a packed Camp Nou remembered the rivalry against Real Madrid. They booed Cristiano Ronaldo, but cheered for Lionel Messi.

Barcelona fans do not forget their rivalry with Real Madrid, even if they are not watching their team. During the Kings League Final Four at Camp Nou, over 90,000 people booed Cristiano Ronaldo, but cheered for Lionel Messi when both were mentioned.

The Kings League is Gerard Pique's most recent project. After retiring, the former center-back decided to create a soccer tournament in a 7 vs 7 format, with multiple content creators and former players as owners of each of the 12 teams.

On March 26th, the competition had its first Final Four at Camp Nou. Barcelona lent its field to Gerard Pique, and all the fans who attended the event remembered the significance of Lionel Messi for them.

Fans at Camp Nou booed Cristiano Ronaldo, cheered for Lionel Messi at Kings League Final Four

Camp Nou lived something really different on March 26th. Gerard Pique brought his Kings League to his former home in a historic event for this new competition.

Streamers, content creators and former players are the owners of the 12 teams of the tournament. Two of them are Sergio Aguero, former Barcelona player, and DjMariio, who is a Real Madrid fan.

This last one tried to get a standing ovation for Cristiano Ronaldo, a living legend for Real Madrid. However, when the Portuguese was mentioned he was booed by all the fans at Camp Nou, while they cheered for Lionel Messi when DjMariio said his name.

Aguero mentioned Messi's name multiple times at the Camp Nou. The fans were thrilled to hear it as Sergio is one of his best friends and he has said multiple times that Lionel could end his career returning to Barcelona.